The man allegedly murdered at Christchuch’s City Mission on Sunday night has been named by police.

He is Jordan Morris, 22.

Police were called to the Hereford St emergency night shelter just after 10pm on Sunday after reports a man had been stabbed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said Morris - from Christchurch - died at the scene.

A 67-year-old man was charged with murder and appeared in the Christchurch District Court yesterday.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance in the High Court at Christchurch on April 12.

Judge Katie Elkin granted the man interim name suppression until that date.

This afternoon police formally released the victim’s name.

“Police would like to extend their condolences to Jordan’s family, who are being supported at this difficult time,” said a spokesperson.

Christchurch City Missioner Corinne Haines said Morris’ death was a tragic event.

The incident happened at or close to the Christchurch City Mission. Photo / George Heard

“We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families of those affected and deeply appreciate the efforts of our amazing staff along with emergency services last night,” she said.

“We will offer full support to all our staff and clients who have been affected.”

The organisation’s foodbank will today be across the road at 275 Hereford St but will only be open for clients.