An intense police investigation was launched after Val Heaney was dead at her Christchurch home. Photo / George Heard

A man charged with killing a Christchurch carer isolating at home with Covid-19 has this morning been granted interim name suppression and was remanded in custody.

Val Heaney, 64, was found dead inside her Walcot St home in the suburb of Bromley on Monday evening, April 4.

A police investigation into her death - dubbed Operation Bath – was launched and a lengthy scene examination was carried out.

On Saturday night, Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves confirmed that a 42-year-old man had been arrested and charged with Heaney's murder.

The man, who police said was known to Heaney, appeared at Christchurch District Court this morning from custody via audio visual link.

Charging documents say he is accused of murdering Heaney on Sunday, April 3.

Defence counsel Kerry Cook made no application for bail but applied for interim name suppression. It was not opposed by police.

Judge Jane McMeeken granted interim name suppression and remanded him in custody without plea to appear at the High Court in Christchurch on May 6.

There was nobody in the public gallery for this morning's brief appearance.

After his arrest, Reeves thanked the community "for their support and cooperation throughout the investigation".

"I would also like to acknowledge the dedication of the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result," she said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Val's family at this difficult time as they grieve the loss of their loved one."

Last week, Heaney's devastated family said they were "grieving the loss of a much-loved family member".

"Our family has been inundated with support and we are grateful for this," they said in a statement released through police.

"Val was a carer for people with intellectual disabilities, and a community support worker, which is testament to the kind, wonderful person she was.

"We are grateful to the support of the police and Victim Support, and are desperate to know exactly what happened to Val."

Heaney had lived in Walcot St for decades and started running her family home as a boarding house after her husband Gavin died around 13 years ago.

The experienced carer preferred to get "mature age group" boarders, according to previous advertisements and it's understood that three or four people would be living there at a time.

Her daughter Natasha, who had Down syndrome, died last year.

Heaney had worked as a carer for people with intellectual disabilities and as a community support worker at Brackenridge, a Christchurch charity helping people with learning disabilities and autism.

One neighbour spoken to by the Herald said there had been yelling and "high-pitched voices" last Sunday afternoon.

"It's a shock and a surprise to us. We're just dumbfounded by it all," they said.

"It's mindboggling to be next door to this sort of situation."

The killing had left locals on edge.

"This is CSI stuff here," one local said on Friday.

"What you see on TV has all been happening here.

"It's one of those quiet little streets."