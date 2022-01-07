Christchurch car wash incident: Man critically injured at Ferrymead Wash HQ

Fire and emergency were called to the incident around 10.10am this morning. Photo / File

Fire and emergency were called to the incident around 10.10am this morning. Photo / File

A man has been critically injured after apparently being burned at an incident at a Christchurch car wash.

An investigation has been launched following the incident in Ferrymead, police said.

"An investigation is underway after a person was injured at an automated car wash facility in Ferrymead, Christchurch today," a police spokeswoman said.

"As a result, one person received critical injuries and was transported to hospital."

The incident was reported to police just after 10.10am.

WorkSafe has been advised.

A St John ambulance spokesman said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

"One patient was treated and transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition," he said.

Firefighters were seen attending to a man on the ground next to a car wash at the rear of a Countdown supermarket in Ferrymead, Christchurch.

Witnesses said the man appeared to have burns on his legs and was lying beside a car parked close to the Wash HQ.

Duty manager of nearby cafe, Cafe Metro Gina Armon said one of her workers heard a massive crash so she went to see what had happened.

She says she then saw someone had driven into the front of the car wash.

Armon says she could see members of the public around the crash, and fire and emergency were at the scene too.

"When I ran down I could see clearly someone had driven into the front of the car wash."