A Christchurch businessman has been arrested after an investigation uncovered an illegal cigarette factory, as well as illicit tobacco allegedly stolen from a Customs warehouse.

The 42-year-old accused was arrested on Monday following a joint Customs and police investigation into a burglary at a Christchurch warehouse on Sunday, June 16. Boxes of goods, described as tea imported from China, were being held at the warehouse, awaiting Customs clearance.

Customs alleged about 80kg of tobacco was stolen in the robbery, with the full weight and quantity seized still being calculated.

The businessman appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning on four charges; using an area that is not licensed to manufacture cigarettes, interference with goods subject to Customs control, burglary and possession or custody of uncustomed goods or prohibited imports (tobacco).

As well as the illegal tobacco, Customs confiscated machinery used to manufacture individual cigarettes, boxes of cigarettes, cigarette branded labels and almost $2500 in cash.

Chief Customs officer for fraud and prohibition, Nigel Barnes, said uncovering the alleged illegal tobacco importing and manufacturing operation has stopped “significant criminal efforts to defraud Crown revenue and New Zealand taxpayers”.

“With the help of police and members of the public, Customs has been able to dismantle a major black-market tobacco operation where the offender has imported large quantities of loose tobacco with the aim of selling it at a cut-price and avoid paying legally required taxes.

“The alleged offender was not licensed to be importing or producing tobacco products and this offending undermines legitimate trade and revenue collection. Customs continues to focus on identifying and targeting these criminal operations,” Barnes said.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

