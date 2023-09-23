Police want the public's help to identify this man.

A police manhunt is underway after a Christchurch petrol station was held up this morning before the alleged offender escaped on a bicycle.

Three CCTV images of the man, and his bike, have been released in the hope someone will recognise him.

“We believe he is able to assist us with our inquiries”, police said in a statement this afternoon.

The aggravated robbery occurred about 8.50am, they said.

“A man entered the Mobil service station in Sydenham demanding cash and cigarettes and threatened the sole attendant with a weapon.”

The man was seen entering the store about 8.50am.

He then fled on a black Milazo mountain bike, pedalling west down Milton St, police said.

“The store attendant is uninjured, but they are understandably shaken and upset by the experience.”

The man was riding this black Milazo bike, police say.

Anyone who recognised the man, or remembered seeing a man on a black mountain bike in the Sydenham area between 8.30am and 10am, should contact police

This can be done by calling police on the 105 number and quoting file number 230923/6560.

Police can also be contacted anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.