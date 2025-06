Armed police were called to a house in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

One person is in custody after a five-hour stand-off with armed police in Christchurch this afternoon.

Police said they were called to an address in Wilsons Rd in the St Martins area of the city around 8am.

“Cordons are in place and some staff are armed as a precaution,” a spokesperson said.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.”