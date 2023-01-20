Iain Lees-Galloway, right, believes Chris Hipkins, left, has different strengths to outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Labour Cabinet minister Iain Lees-Galloway has welcomed Chris Hipkins as the only nomination for the Labour leadership today, saying as prime minister he will focus on the issues that matter to the average voter.

Lees-Galloway said things like the cost of living and housing affordability are what really matter to Hipkins, which makes him the right person for Labour going into an election.

“He has got the right set of competencies to be an excellent prime minister and leader of the caucus, but also has the political antennae to be able to appeal to people that Labour needs to win back.

“He will not have that same star power on the international stage. He is not as charismatic as Jacinda, but his strengths lie elsewhere… he is very well-regarded as someone on top of the detail and strong from an administrative point of view.

“He presents a back-to-basics approach,” said Lees-Galloway, who held several portfolios from 2017 and quit politics in 2020 after being dismissed from Cabinet by Ardern following an affair with a staff member.

The former Labour MP said Hipkins would “absolutely” have been his pick for party leader if he was still in caucus.