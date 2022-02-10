Chris Hipkins replies to National MP question with Spider-Man meme

The meme Chris Hipkins used to respond to the MP.

When National MP Erica Stanford asked Chris Hipkins a question, she probably did not expect him to respond to her with nothing more than an internet meme.

That is precisely what Stanford received in response to a written parliamentary question from December when she asked Hipkins a question about allocating MIQ spots for teachers granted a border exception.

"Has the Minister met with the Minister for Covid-19 response to request that MIQ spots be allocated to teachers granted a border exception; and if so, on what date, if not, why not?" the East Coast Bays MP wrote.

Hipkins, who is both the Minister for Covid-19 response and Minister of Education, responded with "please refer attached" and included a pdf file with a popular meme showing two images of Spider-Man pointing at each other.

The National Party's Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop took to Twitter to say that the Spider-Man reference was appropriate, "given attitude to MIQ and split migrants", pointing out that the name of the latest film about the superhero is called No Way Home.

Appropriate given attitude to MIQ and split migrants https://t.co/936w72zltJ pic.twitter.com/0cwWpuAgzH — Christopher GET BOOSTED Bishop (@cjsbishop) February 10, 2022

Others on Twitter appreciated Hipkins' use of the meme in his concise response to Stanford.

amazing



[for those who don't keep up with who's Minister of what in New Zealand's Government - Chris Hipkins is the Minister of Education ... and the Minister for Covid-19 Response.



So yes, yes I do think it likely that he's met with him.] pic.twitter.com/RAt3UPmOxa — Curwen Ares Rolinson (@huntersrolinson) February 10, 2022

A National MP submitted a written parliamentary question. Hipkins replied with a meme. Photo / Pool

absolutely dying over chris hipkins replying to a piece of offical correspondence with the spiderman meme pic.twitter.com/qOcY0Yp9rW — Caitlin 🇵🇸Free Palestine🇵🇸 (@Caitlinasin) February 10, 2022

chris hipkins gen z confirmed? https://t.co/8P5wYG4xcX — scarlett (taylor’s version) (@scullydowty) February 10, 2022