Chris Hipkins: Border worker who tested positive for Covid-19 offered vaccine 'several' times

A noticeable security presence outside the Grand Millennium hotel this morning, with two guards wearing masks at the entrance. Photo / William Terite

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the unvaccinated Auckland security guard who tested positive for Covid-19 had been offered a vaccination shot several times.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan that the man, who works at Grand Millennium, is understood there had been "several attempts" to offer the latest border related case a vaccine, that hadn't been successful.

"Part of the interview process that we are going through today is to really understand why that is," Hipkins said.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Was it that the person refused, or were they unable to for a variety of reasons."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today said it was too risky to leave unvaccinated border workers in jobs where they might contract Covid-19 from those arriving from overseas.

That included people working at managed isolation facilities, airports and ports.

Frontline border workers will need to start being moved into "low risk" roles from Monday if they refuse to get vaccinated, she said.

So far more than 80 per cent of frontline workers had been vaccinated, Ardern said.

Four people who live in an adjourning house to the new case have all tested negative today.

A co-worker who often drove the person to and from work has also returned a negative result.

The security guard had not been vaccinated.

"The Ministry understands two appointments for vaccination were missed by the case due to personal reasons. The employer is being contacted for further relevant information," said a ministry spokesman in a statement.

"We know that the company employing this case has vaccinated 79% of its MIF (managed isolation facility) workers and 81% of the Grand Millennium staff have received their first vaccination."

The testing frequency for staff at the Grand Millennium has now been increased to weekly for the next fortnight and a spot infection control audit has been undertaken today.

The Ministry's overall assessment is that the public health risk to the wider community from the latest case is low.