Musician Don McGlashan confronted Bishop, not realising he was the minister.

“I could hear an enormous amount of ranting, kind of against the whole thing. I didn’t get the full gist of it, but it was basically – ‘the hīkoi is ages ago, sit down everybody’ – so this geezer was just ranting away and telling everybody to sit down,” McGlashan said.

Minister Chris Bishop says he regrets his remark during Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

“After a while I turned to him and said ‘ah shut up you dickhead’ and I looked at him and I thought, oh I know that face. Then he said ‘what did you say to me?’”.

McGlashan said that he again told Bishop to “shut up you dickhead and he said ‘I could say the same to you’, and I said, well I wasn’t talking and you were. And then I realised I was talking to the leader of the house”.

“For him to take an instant dis-gratification towards Toitū Te Tiriti and that movement and to say that it’s a load of crap is actually highly offensive. I’m very worried for somebody of high power in this country to be making those sorts of remarks in public,” they said.

In a statement to RNZ, Bishop said that on reflection, he should have kept his thoughts to himself.