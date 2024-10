A helicopter has been sent to a farmer who has been injured on a farm like this near Wairoa. Photo / File

A farmer was injured when a quad bike rolled on his farm near Wairoa.

A spokesman for the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust said the 62-year-old man suffered pelvic and abdominal injuries in the incident.

Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman Vince Cholewa said the farmer activated an emergency beacon and a helicopter was sent to his location.

He was winched from the steep gully where he lay injured and flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital for further treatment.