Helen Fraser (owner of Chopper the dog, inset) has lost her bid for discharge without conviction. Photo / Alex Cairns

A Rottweiler named Chopper that bit a Tauranga vet must be put down, a judge has ruled.

The dog’s owner, Helen Tina Fraser, was convicted and sentenced in the Tauranga District Court today after earlier being found guilty of owning a dog causing serious injury.

The conviction followed a successful High Court appeal by the Tauranga City Council in April.

As well as making the order for Chopper to be put down, Judge David Cameron ordered Fraser to pay reparation to the victim, Liza Schneider, of $2000 for emotional harm plus $849.50 for medical expenses incurred after the attack on October 14, 2021.

The charge carried a maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment or a $20,000 fine, and the court must order the destruction of the dog unless exceptional circumstances can be proven.

Fraser had sought a discharge without conviction and a finding of exceptional circumstances to avoid her dog having to be euthanased.

Judge David Cameron delivered his reserved decision today before a full public gallery.

Outside the courthouse, a small group of supporters of Fraser and Chopper waved placards at passing motorists.

