Chopper.

Tauranga City Council has been successful in its appeal against the owner of rottweiler Chopper, meaning the dog could be put down.

Helen Fraser, of Tauranga, was charged by the council with owning a dog causing injury after Chopper bit veterinarian Dr Liza Schneider during an appointment to discuss the dog’s de-sexing in October 2021.

The attack left Schneider, the owner of Holistic Vets, with a fractured ulna, four puncture wounds and nerve and muscle damage requiring surgery.

Judge David Cameron dismissed the charge in July 2022 after a judge-alone trial was held the previous month.

The council appealed this decision, stating it felt the judge had made an “error of law” by focusing on the conduct of the victim, rather than Fraser’s legal responsibility to control her dog at all times.

The appeal hearing was held at the High Court in Tauranga on Monday, and Justice Timothy Brewer reserved his decision.

If Fraser was convicted of the charge, it would mean Chopper would be legally required to be put down.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment or a $20,000 fine.

In the High Court decision, released publically this afternoon, Justice Brewer found in favour of the council.

He found the district court judge erred in his appreciation of the defence of complete absence of fault.

Justice Brewer found the judge blamed the victim instead of focusing on whether the dog owner could have taken steps to avoid the attack - either keeping Chopper in the car or maintaining physical control of him herself, instead of leaving the dog with her 13-year-old son.

“It was irrelevant whether Dr Schneider could have acted differently, thus making the attack on her less likely. It was irrelevant whether Dr Schneider was responsible for determining how the situation should be handled. It was irrelevant whether Dr Schneider put herself in a position where she was vulnerable to attack by a dog who had not been assessed for safety purposes,” he said in the decision.

He quashed the decision dismissing the charge, convicted Fraser of the charge and sent the case back to the district court for sentencing.

Helen Fraser and son Ryan Tarawhiti-Brown outside court on Monday. Photo / Alex Cairns

During the trial, there was a dispute over whether Fraser was asked to keep Chopper in the car for assessment.

The clinic staff testified they did so when arranging the appointment, but Fraser said she was never asked to leave the dog in the car.

Fraser’s son Ryan Tarawhiti-Brown told Local Democracy Reporting they had lost the case, but said: “It doesn’t end here.”

At Monday’s hearing, Fraser said she “did in fact take all reasonable steps as the dog owner” to avoid the attack.

Fraser indicated that were the case to go against her, she would raise an application for exceptional circumstances.

If exceptional circumstances could be proven, the court would not order Chopper to be put down.

