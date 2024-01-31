Winston Peters and Judith Collins jet to Australia, new documentary a wake-up call for Piha and a bright prediction for Auckland’s CBD in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Getty Images / Parliament TV / NZHerald

By RNZ

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick is understood to be actively considering throwing her hat in the ring to be the party’s new co-leader.

James Shaw on Tuesday announced he would step down from the job in March.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick is understood to be actively considering throwing her hat in the ring to be the party’s new co-leader. Photo / Michael Craig

Nominations for the co-leadership opened for two weeks on Wednesday and any Green Party member or MP can put their name forward.

As yet, no one has announced they are running for the job, which was expected to be filled by March 10.

Swarbrick was the most likely contender and was understood to be considering her options.

She was expected to make clear her intentions this week.