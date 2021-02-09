Chip shortage: Supply issues leave potato chip shelves bare

Supply issues have sparked a potato chip shortage on some supermarket shelves. Photo / Jason Dorday

The potato chip aisle of supermarkets are looking a bit sparse due to the supplier of some of the country's most popular snacks facing stock issues.

Customers around the country including Auckland and Wellington had noticed some of the packets of their favourite chips such as ETA who makes Uppercuts, Cheese Balls, Munchos and Ripples.

But a Countdown spokesperson said there's no overall potato chip shortage, just delays in getting stock from the supplier of ETA, Kettle and its own brand products.

"There are still lots of other brands of chips for our customers to choose from."

Countdown expected stock levels to resume to normal levels within the next few weeks.

Foodstuffs - which owns New World and Pak n' Save - did not respond to questions about whether it was facing similar stock shortages, instead referring the Herald to the suppliers.

ETA, which is owned by Griffins, said New Zealand's popular Eta and Kettle Chip Company chips are experiencing some stock shortages due to the installation of new state of the art equipment at their Manukau site.

"This equipment represents a significant investment in New Zealand manufacturing and will create even greater chip quality once it's running at full capacity.

"It is anticipated that stock levels will improve over the coming weeks, so Kiwis can keep enjoying all their favourite Eta and Kettle Chip Company chips."

Potatoes NZ spokesperson Gemma Carroll said there were plenty of potatoes available.

"The NZ potato industry are having a good season across all growing regions and potato yields are good. There is no shortage of supply from our NZ growers or NZ processors that we know of."