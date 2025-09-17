An expert in Chinese affairs says a statement by the Chinese Embassy alleging that a Chinese traveller was “harassed and interrogated” while transiting through New Zealand points to an NZSIS counter-espionage operation.
Anne-Marie Brady, a University of Canterbury professor, told Herald NOW that the embassy’s unusually strong language suggested thetraveller “must have been engaging in espionage in New Zealand”, prompting an NZSIS response.
“It’s pretty unusual that the PRC [People’s Republic of China] dobbed itself in and has, in effect, admitted to engaging in espionage,” Brady said.
“It’s been confirmed by the statements of SIS and MFAT that what they were doing was in accordance with New Zealand laws.
Claiming there had been several similar reported instances of harassment, the embassy said it had lodged a “serious representation” with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and “deplores the unwarranted conduct and harassment by relevant agencies“.
It also asked citizens to contact the embassy immediately if they faced any harassment, discrimination or infringement of their rights.
The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) confirmed they were aware of the embassy’s statement but did not elaborate on what prompted it.
The NZSIS said it “has a long-standing approach of not discussing what may or may not be specific areas of operational focus”, adding it did not have the power to arrest, detain or force someone to speak.
“Any operational activity we undertake is in accordance with the law and is subject to robust independent oversight. Such activity is also carried out under warrant where applicable.
“When we engage with individuals as part of any operational activity, this is done professionally and in accordance with our mandate and legal authorities.”
MFAT said all arriving individuals “must obey New Zealand laws and regulations, including those relating to national security and border security”, adding that these were applied without discrimination.
“These points have been relayed to the Chinese Embassy.”
It referred further queries to the New Zealand Intelligence Community (NZIC).