“In other words, New Zealand laws against spies.”

Brady said she had not seen China issue a comparable statement to New Zealand or other countries.

“They’ve outed themselves as ... one of their citizens [has been] caught out on spying, because SIS have said with regard to this that it was an ‘operational activity’.

“And MFAT, I mean, in other words, they had something to do there - we can call it counterintelligence - MFAT have said that every foreigner who comes into New Zealand must respect New Zealand laws.”

Brady said Beijing had shown more of its “hard face” since New Zealand began a counter-interference strategy, but both sides remained highly co-operative.

“China is finding that the Kiwi has a very sharp beak; that New Zealand will defend its interests when it has to.”

However, she noted that both sides continued to emphasise the positive aspects of their relationship.

Overall, intelligence officials appeared to have followed everything by the book, and she wasn’t concerned about a fallout over the statement.

“They have disrupted the activities of this agent, they’ve made it clear, ‘We know what you’re doing, and we don’t approve.’

“They’ve been able to get some devices, so ... we can get some extra information out of that as well.”

‘Remain vigilant’

The embassy’s statement, which was shared on X and the embassy’s official website on Tuesday night, warned Chinese citizens to “remain vigilant and take necessary precautions before entering or exiting New Zealand”, alleging that a traveller had been harassed, interrogated and had his electronic devices confiscated.

Claiming there had been several similar reported instances of harassment, the embassy said it had lodged a “serious representation” with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and “deplores the unwarranted conduct and harassment by relevant agencies“.

It also asked citizens to contact the embassy immediately if they faced any harassment, discrimination or infringement of their rights.

The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) confirmed they were aware of the embassy’s statement but did not elaborate on what prompted it.

The NZSIS said it “has a long-standing approach of not discussing what may or may not be specific areas of operational focus”, adding it did not have the power to arrest, detain or force someone to speak.

“Any operational activity we undertake is in accordance with the law and is subject to robust independent oversight. Such activity is also carried out under warrant where applicable.

“When we engage with individuals as part of any operational activity, this is done professionally and in accordance with our mandate and legal authorities.”

MFAT said all arriving individuals “must obey New Zealand laws and regulations, including those relating to national security and border security”, adding that these were applied without discrimination.

“These points have been relayed to the Chinese Embassy.”

It referred further queries to the New Zealand Intelligence Community (NZIC).

The CAA said it had not received any complaints related to the incident, but noted it would manage any directly with the complainant.

The Chinese Embassy is yet to respond to a request for comment.

