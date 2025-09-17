“Previously, there have been several reported cases of Chinese citizens experiencing similar harassment during entry or transit in New Zealand,” it wrote.

“The embassy demanded that such wrongful acts cease immediately, that Chinese citizens’ lawful rights and interests be earnestly respected and that a safe, fair and non-discriminatory environment be provided for the Chinese students, tourists and other travellers entering or transiting through New Zealand.”

Embassy of China in New Zealand Lodges a Serious Representation with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Regarding the Harassment of Chinese Citizens at a NZ Airport



It also asked citizens to immediately contact the embassy if they face any harassment, discrimination or infringement of their rights.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates-General in New Zealand remind all Chinese students, tourists and other travellers planning to visit, transit through New Zealand, or [who are] currently in the country to remain vigilant and take necessary preparations before entering or exiting New Zealand.”

The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) all told the Herald they were aware of the embassy’s statement.

None of them divulged what prompted the embassy’s post.

The NZSIS said it “has a long-standing approach of not discussing what may or may not be specific areas of operational focus”, adding it doesn’t have the power to arrest, detain or force someone to speak.

“The mission of the NZSIS is to keep New Zealand and New Zealanders safe and secure through the detection of threats to New Zealand’s national security.

“We take this mission very seriously.

“Any operational activity we undertake is in accordance with the law and is subject to robust independent oversight. Such activity is also carried out under warrant where applicable.

“When we engage with individuals as part of any operational activity, this is done professionally and in accordance with our mandate and legal authorities.”

The MFAT did not confirm whether it received a complaint from the embassy when approached by the Herald, instead saying all arriving individuals “must obey New Zealand laws and regulations, including those relating to national security and border security”.

“These laws and regulations are applied in a non-discriminatory manner regardless of country of origin.

“These points have been relayed to the Chinese Embassy.”

The MFAT referred further queries to the New Zealand Intelligence Community (NZIC).

The CAA said the agency hadn’t received any complaints internally related to the incident.

“Our role is focused on keeping the travelling public safe and secure,” it said.

“Any complaints the CAA receive are taken seriously and are managed directly with the individuals or organisation that has raised them.”

The Chinese Embassy is yet to respond to a request for further information on the concerns raised by staff in the post.

The Herald has approached the Minister Responsible for the GCSB and NZSIS Judith Collins for comment.

