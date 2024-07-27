However, the New Zealand Immigration and Protection Tribunal has now, in a recently released decision, decided to grant him refugee status, saying there is a real chance of his suffering serious harm if he returns to Hong Kong.

The Church of Almighty God, also known as Eastern Lightning, began in Hannan province in 1991 and was formally banned in China in 1995, with its members believing Chinese authorities were persecuting them.

The group believes Jesus was reincarnated as a woman, possibly named Yang Xiangbin, who was granted political asylum in America in 1995.

With more than 3 million followers across China and Hong Kong, many of its members went underground, holding secret meetings and seeking asylum in other countries.

They attracted international attention in 2014 when five members murdered a potential recruit in a McDonald’s restaurant in China for not giving her phone number, beating her to death with mop handles.

Other crimes by members reported over the years have included kidnappings, riots and the stabbing of 23 students in 2012.

Chinese media have labelled the movement as “the most dangerous cult” and tied it to several violent acts and amplifying of right-wing religious and political messages. However, the church has denied any involvement in any of the crimes.

The decision said that despite knowing the risks associated with the church’s illegal status in mainland China, X remained committed to his beliefs, attending secret church meetings with other members in Hong Kong.

In 2019, the political climate in Hong Kong began to deteriorate rapidly with the introduction of the Extradition Bill, which allowed extradition to mainland China, sparking massive protests.

Although X did not participate, he became increasingly fearful of the growing restrictions. In June 2019, he was stopped by police officers who found religious literature in his possession, raising his concerns he was being monitored.

The situation worsened with the passing of the National Security Law in 2020 which imposed severe penalties for activities deemed dissent against the Chinese Government.

In 2022, one of the church members with whom X regularly attended home services vanished. That same year, X discovered his phone was tapped and other members reported being followed.

He then flew to New Zealand with three others. He lodged a claim for recognition as a refugee and protected person but it was declined in October 2023.

Two others, named in the decision as GG and JJ, fled to another country and were granted refugee status and testified at the appeal hearing about their similar experiences.

GG testified that the Chinese Communist Party had gone to extensive efforts to track and apprehend her, even after she had left Hong Kong, detaining friends and family and harassing them into helping with her capture.

Similarly, JJ’s testimony revealed the personal toll of persecution, including forced separation from her children and continuous surveillance.

Both gave evidence that Hong Kong was beginning to resemble mainland China with oppressive legislation.

After examination, the tribunal found that given the organisation began in China around the time the country closed its doors to the world, it was difficult to verify its origins.

Judge Martin Treadwell also recognised that the criminal behaviours of members or past members did not justify a conclusion that the church condoned the actions.

“Indeed, if it did so, one might expect the reported incidents to be much higher in number.

“It is not overlooked that the church appears to operate within China by members forming small groups and it may be that the relative isolation of such groups from each other and from the church leadership overseas means that there is potential for an isolated group to take a path of its own,” Judge Treadwell said in the decision.

He made the finding that X should be recognised as a refugee acknowledging the real and imminent danger he faced due to his religious beliefs.

“The tribunal finds that there is a real chance of him suffering serious harm arising from breaches of human rights if he returns to Hong Kong.”

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region.












