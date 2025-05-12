Advertisement
China not the US is undermining NZ’s security - Nicholas Khoo and Reuben Steff

By Nicholas Khoo and Reuben Steff
It is China and not the US that is undermining New Zealand’s security, Nicholas Khoo and Reuben Steff argue. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Nicholas Khoo and Reuben Steff
Nicholas Khoo is Associate Professor in the Politics programme at the University of Otago and a Principal Research Fellow at the Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs in Christchurch. Reuben Steff is Senior Lecturer at the University of Waikato. Author of 'New Zealand's Geopolitics and the US-China Competition'.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Helen Clark and Marco de Jong argue that aligning with the US and Australia risks New Zealand’s security and sovereignty.
  • Nicholas Khoo and Reuben Steff counter that the US balances China’s assertiveness and prevents war through deterrence.
  • They emphasise that New Zealand’s goals are compatible with closer security ties with the US and Australia.

Does New Zealand’s increasingly close security ties with the United States and Australia put our security and sovereignty at risk?

In their op-ed in the NZ Herald on May 2, Helen Clark and Marco de Jong contend that “by aligning with the United States and further integrating

