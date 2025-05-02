Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Opinion: Helen Clark and Marco de Jong - Subservience puts New Zealand’s sovereignty and security at risk

By Helen Clark and Marco de Jong
AFP·
7 mins to read

New Zealand's defence capabilities are limited. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand's defence capabilities are limited. Photo / Supplied

Opinion by Helen Clark and Marco de Jong
Helen Clark and Marco de Jong
  • The coalition Government is unwinding New Zealand’s independent foreign policy through closer US military ties.
  • This includes joining strategic groupings and increasing defence spending by $12 billion over four years.
  • Aligning with US interests risks New Zealand’s sovereignty and regional stability, prioritising military over diplomatic autonomy.

A year into its foreign policy “reset”, documents obtained under the Official Information Act reveal that the coalition Government is further unwinding New Zealand’s independent foreign policy through military entanglements that bind New Zealand ever closer to the United States.

While downplaying potential involvement in the proposed Aukus Pillar Two,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World