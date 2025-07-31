FBI director Kash Patel at the opening ceremony for a dedicated law enforcement attaché office in Wellington. Photo / Supplied, Ola Thorsen

“Transnational crime is a common challenge encountered by all countries requiring co-operation to tackle,” a spokesperson said.

“On the opening of a new FBI office in Wellington with a permanent Legat [legal attaché] position, we have taken note of the assertions by the American side, as well as the remarks by relevant New Zealand ministers in response to the media.

“We believe that relevant co-operation should not target any third party. And we strongly oppose any attempt to make groundless assertions or vilification against China out of the Cold War mentality. Such acts are against people’s will and are doomed to fail.”

The Government has pushed back on suggestions that the FBI’s new office in Wellington aimed to counter China.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said China was not raised in his meeting with Patel, and the minister responsible for the spy agencies GCSB and NZSIS, Judith Collins, said it was up to Patel what he wanted to say.

“When we were talking, we never had raised that issue,” Peters said. “We talked about the Pacific, what we could do to improve the law and order situation and the great concern that Pacific countries had and that they needed help, and that we need to be part of the solution.”

Collins said the US was “very focused on fentanyl” and knew New Zealand was focused on disrupting the methamphetamine trade.

“We know that we do have international criminals ... let’s just understand that our security agency is also involved in this. We’re not going to single out any particular country.”

University of Otago lecturer Dr Peter Grace said drug and human trafficking was “spiralling out of control” in the region, and New Zealand had limited resources to fight it.

“New Zealand is a small state, and we just don’t have the kind of resources that are going to help solve these problems… So the fact that you’ve got somebody with much deeper pockets coming down and cooperating can be a particularly good thing.”

Opposition parties expressed surprise at the announcement, Labour saying it had come without explanation and Greens saying the office should not exist and New Zealand should exit the Five Eyes arrangement altogether.

