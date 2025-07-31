Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

China hits back at FBI director’s ‘groundless assertions’ in Wellington

RNZ
3 mins to read

According to FBI director Kash Patel, the move is intended to offset China’s growing influence in the Pacific region. Photo / Getty Images

According to FBI director Kash Patel, the move is intended to offset China’s growing influence in the Pacific region. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

China says it strongly opposes any “groundless assertions” after comments made by the head of the FBI at its new office in Wellington.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is opening a dedicated attaché office in the capital to investigate threats, including terrorism,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save