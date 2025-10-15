Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

Chill on free speech extends across the entire world - Gehan Gunasekara

Opinion by
Gehan Gunasekara
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Gehan Gunasekara is an associate professor in commercial law at the University of Auckland.

U.S. travel vetting order sparks global concerns over free speech limits. Photo / Getty Images

U.S. travel vetting order sparks global concerns over free speech limits. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Winston Churchill’s “Iron Curtain” speech marked the Cold War’s start; a similar warning applies to the US today.
  • A travel advisory highlighted risks of enhanced vetting in the US, including scrutiny of social media.
  • The executive order’s vague terms threaten global free speech, contradicting the US’s First Amendment rights.

Nearly 80 years ago, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill, gave a famous speech in Fulton, Missouri, in which he made the bold statement, in relation to Europe, that “from Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an Iron Curtain has descended across

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save