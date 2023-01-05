Auckland mum-of-six Memory Peu, 52, died this week after trying to rescue her 11-year-old daughter from strong currents in Arorangi, Cook Islands. Photo / Supplied

A hero mother from Auckland who drowned while saving her 11-year-old daughter from strong currents in a Cook Islands lagoon will be remembered for having died the way she was known to live her life - always putting the needs of others before her own.

Mother-of-six Memory Kimiora Peu, 52, died on Monday in Arorangi, where she had been on holiday with her large family. Authorities there said the sea conditions had been rough that afternoon and she got into difficulty as she tried to prevent her daughter from being swept out by the current.

“She had a very big heart,” her son, Brandon Utia, told the Herald today. “She always put everyone’s needs first.”

Utia said his 11-year-old sister has recovered and is still in Rarotonga with her twin and an adult sibling.

“We’ll be looking after the twins now,” he said of himself and other adult members of the family.

A Givealittle page, started by the family to help bring Peu’s body home to New Zealand, has raised more than $5000 since yesterday.

“She was a brave soul and will always make sacrifices for others,” Utia wrote on the Givealittle page. “And she made the ultimate sacrifice to save my little sister.”

Peu was an administrator for a food industry company who grew up in the Cook Islands but had moved to New Zealand decades ago because she believed there to be more opportunity overseas. But she never forgot her original home, travelling back three to four times a year as she worked to renovate her property there.

“She came here to build her life so could eventually move back to Rarotonga,” her son said. “That was her end goal.”

While her children didn’t always accompany her on her Cook Islands visits, they had all gathered there to spend time together for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“It’s hard because she’s our home,” her son said of the loss he and his siblings are still reeling from.

Peu will be remembered as a netball enthusiast who was known to attend her daughters’ competitions and participate in Golden Oldies tournaments. She also had a passion for promoting Cook Islands culture in New Zealand alongside her own mother.

In a tribute on Facebook announcing her mother’s death, Heidi Utia described her mum as a friend to many who is already deeply missed by loved ones stretched across New Zealand, Cook Islands, Australia and the United States.

“We are heartbroken with her sudden and unexpected passing, but will continue to honour her legacy of love and compassion,” she wrote. “She has left very big shoes for us to fill, however we will forever be thankful for everything she has done and sacrificed for us.

“...We are all extremely proud of this beautiful woman and spiritual soul. It has been an absolute privilege to have been part of her colourful and wonderful life. She made us feel like we were capable of accomplishing the impossible.”

Others on social media remembered her as an outgoing, one-of-a-kind person with an infectious laugh, a “beautiful smile and lovely energy”.

“She’s one of the most strongest, liveliest and the most bubbly human beings I’ve ever known in my entire life,” one mourner wrote.

Another person remembered her as someone who had been a staunch “protector and saviour for your babies” throughout her life.

“You’re not just a hero, but a fine example of a ‘Mother’s Strong True Love’,” she wrote.

Son Brandon Utia agreed.

“She was kind-hearted,” he told the Herald, adding that he aspires to be like his mum. “She was just everything good.”

He continued the train of thought on the family’s Givealittle page.

“We will continue on her legacy, and we will practice what she taught us,” he wrote. “We will love and cherish her memories forever.”