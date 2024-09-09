Treaty Principles Bill faces opposition from church leaders, SkyCity casino shuts its doors for the week and Police launch 11 homicide investigations.

By RNZ

A 12- and 13-year old were caught when the vehicle they were in became trapped in mud after they tried to run from officers, Auckland police say.

The vehicle was spotted on the Southern Motorway near Grafton about 3am on Monday “travelling at high speed and weaving along the motorway”, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The officers gauged it was being driving dangerously and signalled for the driver to stop, but they did not, Tāmaki Makaurau road policing manager Inspector Juliet Burgess said.

While officers on the road did not pursue the vehicle, it was soon picked up by the Police Eagle helicopter.