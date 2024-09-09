Advertisement
Children caught in the mud after fleeing helicopter - Auckland police

RNZ
By RNZ

A 12- and 13-year old were caught when the vehicle they were in became trapped in mud after they tried to run from officers, Auckland police say.

The vehicle was spotted on the Southern Motorway near Grafton about 3am on Monday “travelling at high speed and weaving along the motorway”, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The officers gauged it was being driving dangerously and signalled for the driver to stop, but they did not, Tāmaki Makaurau road policing manager Inspector Juliet Burgess said.

While officers on the road did not pursue the vehicle, it was soon picked up by the Police Eagle helicopter.

“Eagle observed the vehicle travel to Game Place, Papakura, where it was driven into a reserve and became stuck in the mud,” Burgess said.

The young people got out and first tried to push the vehicle free from the mud, but then tried to run, Burgess said. However, the pair were quickly caught.

“Our staff from across Tāmaki Makaurau worked together to ensure this incident could be brought to a safe conclusion,” she said.

The children were referred to Youth Aid.

