Schools, kindies, daycare centres and even workplaces are Petri dishes of diseases, forcing families to take time off work and school. The knock-on effects are many.

There are also many nasty illnesses such as whooping cough and measles that are preventable – but we are seeing rises in cases, sparking concern with public health officials.

A national whooping cough, or pertussis, epidemic was declared in November and more than 250 cases have been recorded across the Bay of Plenty and Lakes health districts.

Babies under 12 months old, whose mothers aren’t immunised, are particularly at risk of infection because some are too young to have the vaccination themselves and will have a 50% chance of being hospitalised if infected.

So far this year in Bay of Plenty, 146 cases of whooping cough have been reported.

According to PHF Science, between October 19 last year and June 27 this year, 2635 probable, confirmed and suspected cases of whooping cough were notified nationally.

Whooping cough, which is highly infectious, is also under-reported as people often don’t realise they have it or don’t go to the doctor. Symptoms often start with a cough and a runny nose – similar to a cold.

Meanwhile, a measles outbreak in Wairarapa and Manawatū this month has shown just how nasty that disease also is, according to a paediatrician specialising in infectious diseases.

Dr Emma Best from the Immunisation Advisory Centre said measles “seeks out” people and young children who were not immunised.

According to the US National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, measles is “the most contagious virus known to humans”. It can result in seizures, deafness, blindness, permanent lung damage and immune amnesia (wiping out of prior immune protection).

Nationally, 77% of New Zealand children had received their childhood vaccinations by the age of 24 months in the three-month period ending December 31, 2024.

Vaccine scepticism, once a fringe distrust, has become more mainstream, especially under the shadow of Covid-19, when mandates and lockdowns damaged people’s perceptions of the public health system – and indeed, science.

Hesitancy comes from fear, confusion or being overwhelmed – not malice. Nobody wants to see their children suffer.

However, shaming people is not the answer – rebuilding trust in public health is.

Empathy and transparency are needed to help people understand what’s at stake.

Parents unsure about vaccines should be encouraged to speak to their trusted healthcare providers. GPs, schools and iwi also need to be part of the conversation.

Consistent messaging is also important, but we should recognise the burnout from the information bombardment during Covid’s dark times.

We all have the same goals here, to keep our children and our families safe and healthy – so vital vaccine messaging needs to be inclusive, gentle and transparent.

