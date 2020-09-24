Herewini wouldn't say what had happened to cause Rozayah's fatal injuries, only that it had been a "tragic accident" on the farm, and he had "just wanted to make his koro proud".
"It's just been a huge shock to the system, you know? You never expect these things but now that he's not here with us anymore it's just, it's heartbreaking. No words to describe it."
Herewini has known Rozayah since he was 1 year old, and said he spent a lot of time with her and her partner on the farm.
"He was a very cheeky boy but also very caring ... he was keen to do the mahi (work) with koro.
"He used to like coming with us camping and fishing. We even took him eeling once.
"He just wanted to be like his koro, I think. Wanted to do everything his koro wanted to do. He was a very keen little boy."
Herewini said the family must remember him for the "happy, cheeky little boy that he was" and hold onto the memories.
"He wouldn't want us all sitting down here crying and hurting ... if he saw someone crying he would comfort them."
Topp told the Herald Rozayah was "my heart, my love, and my everything".
"Now he's gone I need to be strong for my younger kids and be their rock, because my son was my mine. I need to stay at peace for him. It would upset him knowing and seeing me broken and hurting so I will be strong for him."