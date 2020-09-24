Rozayah's family are still in shock over their sudden loss, knowing they'll never again see his toothy smile or hear him talk about his favourite dinosaur.

Rozayah Hudson collecting firewood on his first camping trip with his koro. Photo / Supplied

"He loved dinosaurs, he bloody loved them. Just before he started school he knew just about every name of every dinosaur," said his koro's partner, Kelsey Herewini.

His favourite was a stegosaurus, she said.

Herewini wouldn't say what had happened to cause Rozayah's fatal injuries, only that it had been a "tragic accident" on the farm, and he had "just wanted to make his koro proud".

"It's just been a huge shock to the system, you know? You never expect these things but now that he's not here with us anymore it's just, it's heartbreaking. No words to describe it."

Herewini has known Rozayah since he was 1 year old, and said he spent a lot of time with her and her partner on the farm.

Rozayah was a keen dinosaur fan, his family said. Photo / Supplied

"He was a very cheeky boy but also very caring ... he was keen to do the mahi (work) with koro.

"He used to like coming with us camping and fishing. We even took him eeling once.

"He just wanted to be like his koro, I think. Wanted to do everything his koro wanted to do. He was a very keen little boy."

Herewini said the family must remember him for the "happy, cheeky little boy that he was" and hold onto the memories.

"He wouldn't want us all sitting down here crying and hurting ... if he saw someone crying he would comfort them."

Topp told the Herald Rozayah was "my heart, my love, and my everything".

"Now he's gone I need to be strong for my younger kids and be their rock, because my son was my mine. I need to stay at peace for him. It would upset him knowing and seeing me broken and hurting so I will be strong for him."

She said she was "so blessed" to be his mother.

Topp remembered him as a boy who loved sport and was good at every sport.

"He was also quite shy and standoffish, but also a good listener and helper to all kids his age at the local primary school."

Rozayah Hudson was killed in a "tragic accident" on a farm last week. Photo / Supplied

He would sit for hours and read books on dinosaurs, teaching his mother their names.

"My heart is very numb and it's really cold without him."

His death has been referred to the coroner.

Police said in a statement on Saturday: "We acknowledge the anguish of the family and friends during this difficult time and our thoughts are with them."

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said the death was the third on a New Zealand farm in a week, after a tractor death in Te Kūiti followed by a second tractor-related death in Hastings.

Worksafe continues to investigate Rozayah's death.