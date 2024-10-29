A neighbour called police who responded immediately but were unable to locate the man.

The victim is being cared for by their family and supported by olice.

Police said they want to hear from several people who were in Aronia Park, which is on the corner of Everglade Dr and Aronia Way at the time of the assault.

“We would also like to hear from any residents in the wider park area who may have CCTV cameras on their property that cover Aronia Way, Everglade Dr, Keri Anne Pl and Correa Court.

“If you have footage or information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105. Please reference job number 241025/7415.”

Police would also like to hear from anyone driving in that area at around between 6pm and 8pm with recorded dash cam footage.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively, contact police.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.

