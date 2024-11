Terry Crescent in Palmerston North. Photo / Google.





A child has been killed after being hit by a car in a driveway in Palmerston North.

Police were alerted to the Terry Crescent incident at 1.15pm today after the child was taken to hospital by family members.

”Tragically the child was unresponsive when they arrived at the hospital and was unable to be revived”, Detective Senior Sergeant David Thompson said.