Police were called to an incident at 3.40am. Photo / File

A child suffered neck injuries in a family harm incident early this morning, police say.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said emergency services were called to the incident in the Auckland suburb of Rosehill around 3.40am.

The child had “a serious wound to their neck”, she said.

Police were following initial lines of inquiry.