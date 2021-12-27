Child escapes serious injury after being hit by vehicle in Queenstown

St John Ambulance and police at the scene on part of the walking trail. Photo / James Allan

A child has avoided serious injury after being hit by a vehicle on a Queenstown walking track.

Emergency services were called to the Queenstown walking trail track off Shotover Delta Rd around 11am today.

A police spokesperson said they attended along with St John Ambulance staff.

The child, believed to be aged 9, was treated for minor injuries.

St John has also been contacted for comment.

