A child has died after a driveway accident in Waiuku, near Auckland this morning.

Police said the incident involved a vehicle and a child on a driveway on Mellsop Ave about 11.07am.

“Sadly we can advise the child died at the scene,” police said.

A section of Mellsop Ave was closed while emergency services were at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and an investigation is now under way into what has occurred.

“Our thoughts are with the family involved, and we are ensuring there is support available for them at this difficult time.”





A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident in Waiuku at 11.07am, and we responded with one ambulance.

A witness told the Herald she saw part of Mellsop Ave blocked off by police.

“There were two fire engines, an ambulance that took off with lights on and the road had been blocked off with between five or six cop cars.”