Child dies after crash closes SH1 south of Whangārei at Mata

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Northland which has blocked SH1. File photograph / NZME

A child has died after a crash on State Highway 1 south of Whangārei.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, at Mata, shortly after 7.35pm.

Police said despite efforts of emergency services the child died at the scene.

They said the road will be closed for some time.

Diversions are being put in place for cars at Salmon Rd and Springfield Rd.

Heavy vehicles will need to use SH12 to the south.

Police said they would provide more information about the crash, including injuries, as soon as they were confirmed.

Last weekend eight people died on our roads during the official Labour Weekend holiday toll period.

It was the worst figure since 2011.

During the horrific weekend Acting Superintendent Gini Welch, the national road policing manager, made a plea for motorists to look after each other.

"Our frontline staff have attended four fatal crashes across the country since the official weekend period began at 4pm yesterday," Welch said last Saturday.

"We have also responded to a number of other serious crashes which have resulted in significant injuries to those involved.

"While it is too early to talk about the cause of these crashes, we will continue to relentlessly remind people we all have a part to play to keep our roads safe.

"With high volumes of traffic on our roads this long weekend, we implore you to keep your speeds down, pay attention to your surroundings and the conditions, and watch your following distances to ensure you arrive alive.

"Most people behave safely on the roads most of the time, but it only takes one risky decision or moment of inattention to result in tragedy.

"Ultimately, the actions of every driver and rider makes a difference."