Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Mt Wellington, Auckland

Police and ambulance staff at the tragic incident which happened on a private driveway in Auckland's Mt Wellington. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway in Auckland.

The tragic incident happened on a private driveway off Panorama Rd in Mt Wellington, police Inspector Jason Homan confirmed.

"The collision was reported to police just before 4pm," Homan said in a statement.

"The child sadly died at the scene and our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult time."

Police were now working to understand how the collision happened and were being helped by those involved, Homan said.

A photographer earlier told the Herald at least 10 police cars were at the scene, in a driveway at a block of units.