The crash occured shortly before 9am. Photo / Google Maps

A child has been airlifted to Hutt Hospital and a driver critically injured after a two-car crash near Naenae.

A third person was also injured in the crash at the intersection of Cambridge Tce and Fisk St.

The road is closed at the intersection as the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald one person had to be freed from the car when they attended just before 9am.