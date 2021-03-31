Child abuse imagery accused complain of being hounded in Waiuku community

More than 750 video files totalling more than 118 hours of disturbing footage were found at the Waiuku property. Photo / 123RF

Two Waiuku men charged over a cache of child abuse material have been "hounded" since news of the offending broke, a court heard today.

Murray Richard Pengelly and Colin Kenneth Bradley, in their 60s, previously pleaded guilty to six charges of possessing objectionable material with knowledge it was illegal.

Pengelly appeared in Manukau District Court today.

Procedural matters including possible media photography of the defendants at sentencing was discussed.

Judge Tini Clark said the men had been hounded in the community and police had to be called after Pengelly and Bradley were threatened.

Bradley's attendance was excused.

The court heard there was uncontested evidence against Pengelly so there will be no disputed facts hearing about Pengelly before he is sentenced.

A half-day sentencing was set down for July 9.

'WORST' MATERIAL

Bradley and Pengelly were charged in late 2019 after police were told the men had objectionable material and methamphetamine.

Court documents listed Pengelly's occupation as a manager and Bradley's as a supervisor.

A source previously told the Herald material found at the men's home was sickening.

"This would be the worst child exploitation material we've come across."

More than 750 video files were found at a property both men owned and occupied.

That amounted to more than 118 hours of disturbing footage on a laptop, iPhone and external hard drive police seized in December 2019.

Police also said found four point bags of meth were found in a bedside table.

A summary of facts provided to the Herald previously showed Bradley admitted possessing bestiality pornography.

He told police there was child exploitation material at the address but someone he could no longer remember left it there.

Pengelly told police he watched bestiality porn on a laptop shared with Bradley.

"He states that he has never downloaded images of child exploitation material," the summary said. When challenged on where it came from, he claimed he didn't know.

HOW TO REPORT ONLINE CHILD ABUSE

New Zealand Police have a specialist team working to protect children from online child abuse — the Online Child Exploitation Across New Zealand (OCEANZ) team.

OCEANZ liaise directly with anyone who reports online child abuse.

The team provides advice on what to do and how police will investigate your complaint.

If you know of anyone with child exploitation material or you have concerns about online child abuse - you should make an online report directly to OCEANZ.

Online child abuse is defined as "any kind of abuse of a child that happens on the internet".