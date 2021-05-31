Chiefs Under 20 representative rugby player faces choking and assault charges

Chiefs Under 20 representative Havila Molia, 18 in action during the Super Rugby Aotearoa Under 20 Competition. Photo / File

Chiefs Under 20 representative Havila Molia, 18 in action during the Super Rugby Aotearoa Under 20 Competition. Photo / File

A Chiefs Under 20 representative rugby player accused of choking a woman and assaulting a child has been remanded on bail after appearing in a Hamilton court today.

Havila Molia, 18, appeared at Hamilton District Court this morning on two charges relating to alleged events in Hamilton on Sunday.

The charges relate to the sportsman putting pressure on a woman's throat to impede her breathing and assaulting a child.

The charges have a maximum penalty of seven and two years respectively.

Community magistrate Ngaire Mascelle remanded Molia on bail without plea until his next appearance ​on June 15.

Molia was named in the University of Waikato Chiefs Under 20 Team last month to play in the opening match of the Super Rugby Aotearoa Under 20 Tournament in Taupō.

The former St Paul's Collegiate player, dubbed one of the most promising young props, was also named in New Zealand Rugby's 2020 New Zealand Secondary Schools team last year.

In a statement, a Chiefs Rugby Club spokeswoman said the club was unaware of the charges until contacted by the Herald.

"The Chiefs Rugby Club, however have reached out to Molia to ensure both him and his whanau are supported.

"Havila Molia is currently not in our environment, due to the Chiefs Under 20s not being assembled. Molia did represent the Chiefs Under 20s earlier this year in Taupo.

"While this is before the courts we will not be making any further comment."