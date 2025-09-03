Advertisement
Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann: Justice system under ‘considerable stress’

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann says there is 'serious concern' among judges about constraints on the legal aid system. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The justice system is under “considerable stress” with too few judges and, in some areas, not enough courtrooms.

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann today released her annual report, which detailed high workloads causing delays in the courts, increasing security concerns, and the “difficult and distressing” nature of cases being heard.

