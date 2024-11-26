In a post on the Cheviot Area School’s website last week, board member Fiona Bush said everyone was devastated about her death.

Emergency services were called to a property in Cheviot, 110km north of Christchurch, on November 20, 2024, after an unexplained death. Photo / George Heard

“She was such a wonderful, warm, conscientious and considered woman and this is such a difficult time for us all,” Bush said.

“My thoughts are with Renee’s family, and all of you during this sad time.

“I know how much Renee meant to this school and wider community. Her presence will be deeply missed.

“I’ll never forget the kindness Renee showed to everyone, in particular to those students she worked with. It was a huge privilege to have known her.”

Police carried out an investigation and were initially treating her death as unexplained. Photo / George Heard

One person commented on the school’s Facebook that Whitcher was “a beautiful human being whose presence made the world a little brighter”.

“Love you my friend.”

Another said the death was a huge loss to our school and community.

“Going too [sic] miss seeing your bubbly self around.”

The school’s principal Roger Hornblow said: “We are aware that there has been playground chat about this.

“We have a classroom (Waihapu) space available, with a teacher, for students requiring time to process this, should any need it.”

