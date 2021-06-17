Chemical spill at Napier Port halts container terminal operations

Seven fire trucks were called in to assist with containing a chemical spill at the Napier Port on Thursday morning. The substance on the ground is water. Photo / Warren Buckland

A chemical spill from a container at Napier Port brought a halt to terminal operations on Thursday morning.

Seven fire trucks responded to the Hazmat incident at 9.55am.

Crews focused on containing the chemical and working to stop it getting into the waterways.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the chemical was believed to be a type of polyline chemical used to make polystyrene.

"I understand a blistered container within a larger shipping container has split and caused the spill."

He said there had been no evacuations required.

"It's confined to the port boundary in the port area."

A spokesperson for Napier Port said its health and safety and environmental teams were notified of a potential substance leak this morning and it had been contained.

"We are working through an appropriate clean-up approach," he said.

"The area has been cleared of workers and our container terminal operations are currently suspended while FENZ manage the clean-up process."

He said the substance had leaked from a container that was unloaded from a vessel this morning, with further investigation currently taking place to determine the cause of the spill.

The substance was a product used in the production of asphalt which has a flammability risk, but did not pose any immediate health risks, he said.