The man appeared at the Waitākere District Court charged over a fatal Taranaki crash. Photo / NZME

The man appeared at the Waitākere District Court charged over a fatal Taranaki crash. Photo / NZME

A man has been charged in relation to a fatal early morning crash on a Taranaki highway late last year.

Jacob John Greacen appeared at the Waitākere District Court on Thursday charged with two counts of drink- and drug-driving causing death.

The 36-year-old also faces three charges of drink-driving causing injury.

Court documents show he works as a chef.

The two-car crash took place on Main North Rd, State Highway 3 in Motunui at around 1.30am on November 22, 2022.

It took the lives of Te Matangi Broughton, 23, and Maraea Arano, 63, both of Hāwera, according to a police statement two days after the crash.

The four people injured - including the defendant - were transported to hospital in critical and serious condition.

Charging documents show each death charge carries a maximum of 10 years in jail and a $20,000 fine.

Greacen will next appear in June.