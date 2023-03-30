Voyager 2022 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Chef charged over fatal Taranaki car crash that killed two

Qiuyi Tan
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Auckland
The man appeared at the Waitākere District Court charged over a fatal Taranaki crash. Photo / NZME

A man has been charged in relation to a fatal early morning crash on a Taranaki highway late last year.

Jacob John Greacen appeared at the Waitākere District Court on Thursday charged with two counts of drink- and drug-driving causing death.

The 36-year-old also faces three charges of drink-driving causing injury.

Court documents show he works as a chef.

The two-car crash took place on Main North Rd, State Highway 3 in Motunui at around 1.30am on November 22, 2022.

It took the lives of Te Matangi Broughton, 23, and Maraea Arano, 63, both of Hāwera, according to a police statement two days after the crash.

The four people injured - including the defendant - were transported to hospital in critical and serious condition.

Charging documents show each death charge carries a maximum of 10 years in jail and a $20,000 fine.

Greacen will next appear in June.

