‘Check your breasts’: government health adviser and cancer survivor admits she missed her mammogram

Jane Phare
By
7 mins to read
Breast cancer survivor and health advisor Andi Shirtcliffe is warning other women to make sure they don't neglect health checks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Health’s clinical chief adviser of pharmacy is embarrassed that she missed a mammogram and then discovered she had breast cancer, which had spread. Andi Shirtcliffe, talks to Jane Phare about why it’s

