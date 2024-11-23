As sirens blared across the small North Island town, a volunteer firefighter, who had experience as a paramedic, kept Charlie’s airway open to prevent further brain damage until other emergency services arrived.
Charlie was put in an induced coma and flown to Wellington Hospital.
He had suffered a traumatic brain injury, couldn’t breathe on his own, had a hole in his lung, broken his femur, thumb and rib and had 12 different lines and tubes put into him.
The family was confronted by doctors who said they needed to consider the type of life Charlie would want to lead and prepared them for a range of scenarios including the possibility he was brain-dead.
Charlie was in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit for 13 days.
After responding well to tests, his ventilation tube was removed and he was able to say he needed a drink.
“That was absolutely massive for us both”, Pru said.
The couple said it was a rollercoaster, taking two steps forward and one step backwards, like when Charlie contracted pneumonia from being on the mechanical ventilator.
Charlie is currently awake for about five hours a day. Even learning to stand again is exhausting.
Charlie is six-foot-four, weighs 120kg, has a mullet, and wears short shorts and gummies.
Marc said he is a gentle giant who is always willing to help people out.
“I know he‘s our son but lots of people have said the same thing.”
Charlie won an award at college for completing more than a thousand hours of community service, he secured council funding for a community garden when he was just 14 years old and he is a Land Search and Rescue New Zealand volunteer.
Since leaving school, he has been doing farmwork and has found joy working outdoors in the bush and the hills.
Ōtaki MP Tim Costley said he first met Charlie when he was at Ōtaki College and described the Simpsons as a great community family.
Marc encouraged people on motorbikes to wear a helmet and to be careful.
“If the positive that comes out of this, apart from Charlie’s recovery, is that young men and young women just take the time to consider the context and the risk before doing things, that’s the big thing that we’d like to see.”
Anyone with information about the crash should contact police via 105, referencing file number 241107/0913.
