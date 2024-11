Trump is heading back to the White House and Unions call for plan to help young people into jobs.

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Ōtaki Beach yesterday that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The crash involved a ute and motorcycle, and happened about 8pm on Marine Parade, Senior Sergeant Sam Gilpin said.

The rider of the motorcycle was flown to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage from the Marine Parade area just before 8pm on Wednesday.