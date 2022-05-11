Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Charity motorcycle rally fatality: Defence lawyer challenges report suggesting U-turn before crash

3 minutes to read
Robyn Peters died in a crash during a charity motorcycle rally in February 2021. Photo / Supplied

Robyn Peters died in a crash during a charity motorcycle rally in February 2021. Photo / Supplied

Ric Stevens
By
Ric Stevens

Open Justice multimedia journalist, Hawke's Bay

A motorcyclist's lawyer disputes that the man was making a U-turn immediately before a collision which killed another rider during a charity rally.

Robyn Olive Peters, 51, of Waipawa, died following the crash towards the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.