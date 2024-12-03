Alfeld said he’s “tried to put the matter behind him” but acknowledged it was much harder for Parsons’ family.

Alana Parsons, widow of Kain Parsons, giving evidence at the coronial inquest in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Parsons lay unconscious in the ring while receiving medical treatment before he was transported to Christchurch Hospital with a brain injury. He was placed on life support but three days later it was turned off. He died surrounded by his family.

“It’s a tragedy to have lost someone like him,” said Alfeld as he read his statement to the court – including Parsons’ widow Alana.

Earlier today his trainer, Brad Milner, told the coroner’s court of his instruction to Parsons in between the first and second rounds.

“The only way you can win this is by knocking him out – I don’t want you to try that,” said Milner, recounting his advice.

Milner also told Parsons his opponent was “dangerous” in reference the Alfeld’s obvious power.

He described Parsons as looking “unsteady” at the end of the first round but said Parsons told him he was “okay”.

“I didn’t pull Kain out because he had good ability, I could see pulling out was not something he wanted,” said Milner.

47 seconds into the second round, Alfeld hit Parsons with a right hand to the side of the head.

“When Kain went down I was stunned, frozen – I knew it was bad. I was hoping he’d get up,” said Milner.

An experienced boxer and trainer, Milner has since closed his gym and has not led another fighter to the ring.

Milner told the court he did not think that Parsons was mismatched against Alfeld, nor did he believe that, as Parsons’ coach, he should have intervened before the final blow was landed. He said at the beginning of round two, Parsons had “a good 25-30 seconds where he was winning the round”.

Whether Parsons should have been matched with Alfeld at all is among the aspects the inquest will investigate. Earlier evidence had shown the match-up came about because of their comparable size, weight and experience.

Coroner Heather McKenzie is conducting the inquest into the 2018 death of Kain Parsons. Photo / George Heard

Coroner Heather McKenzie’s inquest will seek to answer questions over the safety of such corporate and charity boxing events, how Parsons was matched with his opponent, and the officiating of these events – both before and during the boxing bouts.

The inquest is scheduled to conclude on Friday.









