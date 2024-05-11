Chance for Gisborne groms to test themselves against NZ’s best surfers

Harry McFarlane is among the Gisborne contingent competing in what is expected to be a hotly contested under-14 boys division at the Gisborne Junior Pro. Photo / Liam Clayton

Many of New Zealand’s best young surfers are in Gisborne competing in the final event of the junior season.

The Sequence Surf Shop Gisborne Junior Pro, which started this morning, is being held at the Red Bus section of Makorori Beach. It will be the 13th grom event of 2024.

Combined with South Island Connect Group Grom Series, The Billabong Grom Series and other events, the New Zealand Grom Series is a chance for junior surfers to test themselves against their contemporaries from all over the country.

Conditions could be challenging to start with tomorrow. A three-metre south swell is expected to build, with consistent south/southwesterly winds, before dropping away on Sunday to provide an excellent finals day.

Surfers from Ahipara to Dunedin will take part in under-14, u16 and u18 divisions. Heats will run from 8am to 5pm daily.

Entrants in the u14 girls’ division include Jade Nias Phillips of the Far North, and Nami Marsden, Jayda Bramley and Ella Withers, who will all look to jump to the top of the rankings. Gisborne surfers who could feature include Madeline Smith and Charlotte McDiarmid.

In the hotly contested u14 boys’ division, Jesse Frazerhurst (Piha) will look to defend his spot at the top of table, against Luca Thompson, Taj Phillips, Zeke Pragert, Zak Becroft, and Kentaro Mitchell.

Gisborne groms in this division include Jaxon Pardoe, Tobias Smith, Archie Alder, Harry McFarlane, Waylon Lynch, Lenny Quinn, Luca Tong, Tyson Ingoe and Oska Gunness.

A sold-out u16 division will please the crowds. Sam Frazerhurst, Tyler Stenzel, Sev Tolhurst, Zen Mouldey, Remy Sale (Mnt) and Indica Knox Corcoran have confirmed their attendance. Flying the Tairawhiti flag will be Shea Ferguson, Jett Dalton, Ollie Tong and Nikau Anderson.

In the u16 girls’ division, ratings leader Kyra Wallis will look to extend her reign at the top of the leaderboard. Also in contention will be Poppy Entwisle, while local challenges could come from Brooke Matthews, Bonnie Lynch and Lucy McDiarmid.

The event will showcase 32 of the best up-and-coming u18 surfers in the country.

Former u16 champion Joe Goodjohn steps up a division to compete against the likes of Tava Santorik, Christian Fougere, Søren Bucka-Christensen, Will Hardie and James Charlesworth.

Pia Rogers and Leia Millar will want to cement their places at the top of the u18 girls’ rankings after a stellar year but face strong competition from local surfers Molly Mahina and Te Waiotu Fairlie.

A strong contingent of Raglan surfers will also be competing. They include Ayla Gee, Jade Camenzind, Meila Clarke and Katie Matuschka.