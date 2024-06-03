Whanganui residents can expect a fine and settled week before the weather turns on Sunday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The nice weather from King’s Birthday weekend is expected to stay around the Whanganui region until next Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said temperatures were expected to be in the high teens all week.

“Whanganui is looking to have a nice week ahead.”

Tuesday will have a high of 15C, following a chilly morning temperature of 3C. Cloudy periods and easterly winds are expected but will clear during the afternoon.

Wednesday morning will be warmer, with a low temperature of 6C, increasing to 17C during the day. There will be a bit of easterly wind, changing to northerly gusts in the evening. The same temperatures are expected for Thursday, with northerly winds turning westerly in the afternoon and evening.

The overnight temperature is 8C, leading into a warmer day on Friday with a high of 18C - and the same temperature expected for Saturday. Westerly winds are expected to develop on Friday, leading into south easterlies on Saturday.

Bakker said the weather was expected to take a turn on Sunday.

“We have a potential of some rain with northerly wind. At this stage, we’re expected to have a minimum temperature of 6C and a high of 19C.”



