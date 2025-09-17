Advertisement
Chained-up priests have made Gaza our generation’s Springbok Tour moment - Rev Scottie Rieve

Opinion by
Scottie Rieve
5 mins to read

Christian priests and pastors are holding protests at the ministers’ offices, calling on the Government to impose sanctions on Israel. Video / Supplied by protesters

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Six Anglican and Catholic priests chained themselves together outside the Wellington office of Finance Minister Nicola Willis.
  • Their protest aimed to put pressure on the Government to introduce sanctions on Israel over its actions in Gaza.
  • The group ended the protest last night. A similar protest took place at National MP Simeon Brown’s electorate office in Auckland.

Reverend Scottie Reeve is an Anglican priest and social entrepreneur from Brooklyn, Wellington.

Like many of us at 9pm on Saturday night, I sat with my head in my hands as the Boks decimated the All Blacks in historic fashion.

In the

