Awanui began having problems with HPV testing on March 31, and screening was paused for two weeks.

The company said it was likely to lead to a backlog of two to three weeks for patients to get their results.

Awanui Labs’ chief operations officer, Nick Champness, said the backlog was cleared within the month of April.

The problem, which stemmed from a chemical supplied by a third party, had now been resolved, he said.

“There was a delay in reporting some results, which we understand can create some concern or anxiety for women awaiting results from their GP.

“We provided information to GPs, so they could support their patients concerned about the reporting delay.

“No patient samples were discarded, no samples expired, and no patients needed to be retested. As the test is for a screening programme, and performed every three years, there was no risk to patient safety from this delay.”

Health NZ has been asked for comment.

Labour Party health spokeswoman Dr Ayesha Verrall said the delays were “not good enough” for women participating in the screening programme.

“We should be encouraging women to participate, and timely results are part of that.”

Awanui is one of the testing providers for the National Cervical Screening Programme. In 2023, HPV testing took over as the main screening method in the programme, and includes the option of self-testing.

HPV infection can lead to cervical cancer. Because the cancer can initially be asymptomatic, it is recommended that sexually active women get regular screening tests between 25 and 69 years old.

The Herald reported this month that Awanui had begun sending immunology tests to Wellington because machinery at its Auckland lab had broken down.

The company has proposed making this arrangement permanent, a move which could lead to 11 jobs being cut in Auckland, though some could be rehired in Wellington. The consultation process was ongoing, a spokeswoman said yesterday.

The proposal has raised concerns at the lab workers’ union about whether the Wellington lab has the capacity to take on the increased workload.

Awanui is also involved in a long-running dispute over pay with 500 lab scientists and technicians.

Apex union members will begin rolling strikes around the country today, which will last until Wednesday.

The company has previously said its funding had not kept up with the financial pressures created by pay equity settlements in 2023, which meant lab technicians in the public sector earned more.

Privately run labs were mostly funded by bulk-funded contracts that were set before the pay equity settlement and did not allow for big increases in wage costs, the company said.

