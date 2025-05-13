Advertisement
Hundreds of Awanui Labs samples lost in transit between Wellington and Auckland

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter, Health·NZ Herald·
Testing machinery at Awanui Lab's Auckland facility broke down in February. The company is now sending some samples to Wellington for processing. Photo / Mike Scott

  • Awanui Labs has been couriering 250 community tests to Wellington daily after its machinery in Auckland broke down.
  • Two shipments were temporarily lost by couriers, containing hundreds of specimens.
  • Awanui has proposed sending all immunology samples to Wellington on a permanent basis, cutting 11 jobs.

Hundreds of blood tests were lost in transit after Auckland’s only community laboratory began couriering most of its samples to Wellington for processing.

Awanui Labs in Auckland has been sending immunology samples to Wellington since February after its processing machinery broke down - a workaround which may soon become

